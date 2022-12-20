        <
        >

          Ohio State's Avery Henry announces bone cancer diagnosis

          9:43 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer, he announced Monday.

          Henry, a freshman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, said he recently was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer most commonly found in teenagers and young adults.

          "I will fight this!" Henry wrote on Twitter. "I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

          The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2022 class. After announcing his diagnosis, he received many messages of support, including from Ohio State teammates such as offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Dallan Hayden.

          Henry did not play this season for Ohio State.