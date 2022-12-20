Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer, he announced Monday.

Henry, a freshman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, said he recently was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer most commonly found in teenagers and young adults.

"I will fight this!" Henry wrote on Twitter. "I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2022 class. After announcing his diagnosis, he received many messages of support, including from Ohio State teammates such as offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Dallan Hayden.

We love you brother, we are with you in this fight! ✊🏾 — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) December 20, 2022

You got this brother ❤️... we all here for ya!! https://t.co/ckSq0fjTvh — Dallan Hayden5️⃣ (@dallanhayden5) December 20, 2022

Henry did not play this season for Ohio State.