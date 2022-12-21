Take a look at the best of five-star recruit Arch Manning, who announced his commitment to Texas. (0:51)

National signing day is here, with college football's early signing period kicking off Wednesday and lasting through Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.

It already has been a busy start to the week, with two five-star recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 flipping their commitments. Quarterback Dante Moore discarded Oregon in favor of UCLA, while offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor spurned Iowa for Alabama. There could be a few more surprises Wednesday.

This is the sixth year in which the NCAA has held an early signing period for college football recruits, and and it has become the dominant session, with most schools securing the majority of their class during this stretch. If a prospect doesn't sign a national letter of intent this week, the next national signing day for this cycle begins Feb. 1, 2023.

We're tracking the latest news, analysis, class rankings movement and more throughout Wednesday. Check out the "College Football Live: Signing Day Special" at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Last updated: 6:30 a.m. ET

coverage:

Updated class rankings: Top 50 schools

Predictions: Where top prospects could land

Announcements to watch: Today's schedule

Our "College Football Live: Signing Day Special" will air from 2-5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, featuring analysis from our insiders and scouts, as well as announcements from some of the top recruits in the country. Here's who will be announcing their commitments later today:

Longhorn Network kicks off signing day coverage with a "Texas Football National Signing Day" special from 8-10:30 a.m. ET.

SEC Network will air hourly updates beginning at 9 a.m. ET and host a three-hour "SEC Now: Signing Day Special" at noon.

ACC Network will host "ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special" from 3-6:30 p.m.

Where the class rankings stand now

Here are the top three schools in our class rankings, which go all the way to 50:

Alabama: 22 ESPN 300 commitments Georgia: 17 ESPN 300 commitments Miami: 15 ESPN 300 commitments

Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas are all vying for a top-five finish as well.

Two five-star recruits make seismic flips

Right before the early signing period, two top-10 recruits decided to flip their commitments. On Monday, quarterback Dante Moore, ranked No. 3 in the class, decommitted from Oregon and announced his commitment to UCLA.

The next day, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, the No. 10 recruit overall, flipped from in-state Iowa to join Alabama.

What will happen Wednesday?

Who are the best prospects this cycle?

Each recruiting cycle, the best recruits in the country are ranked in the ESPN 300. Entering signing day, 270 of the top 300 prospects this cycle are committed. including nine of the top 10 recruits.

The top 10 goes as follows:

See the full ESPN 300 rankings here »

Breaking down the 2023 recruiting cycle

We broke down the 2023 recruiting cycle in many different ways. We analyzed the strengths of the recruits who are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at each position.

Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill also went pick-by-pick in trying to draft the best all-22 team of 2023 recruits. See who got picked and vote which team is better.