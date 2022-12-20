NC State quarterback Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

On3 was first to report the news, and Leary will give the Wildcats an experienced and successful option to run the offense next season. Current starter Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, which left the coaches looking for a new option.

Leary has been a multiseason starter for the Wolfpack and threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He broke Philip Rivers' single-season school record for touchdowns that season and also had two rushing touchdowns.

His 2022 season was cut short because of a season-ending pectoral injury, but Leary threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in six games this season.

He entered the transfer portal Dec. 5, when the transfer portal opened, and quickly became one of the more sought-after transfer quarterbacks. He was linked to Notre Dame, Kentucky, Auburn and South Carolina, among others.

Leary will be eligible immediately at Kentucky and will have one year of eligibility remaining.