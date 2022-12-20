One day before the early signing period starts, Alabama flipped five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from in-state Iowa.

Proctor made the announcement on social media, tweeting: "Home away from home. Roll Tide"

Proctor is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle from Southeast Polk High in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. He had been committed to the Hawkeyes since June, and he initially chose them over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama never stopped recruiting him, though, and as time continued, Proctor started to look around. He visited Oregon and Alabama, and reports that he eventually would change his decision and commit to the Tide started to surface.

Proctor is the No. 10-ranked recruit overall and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He is the second five-star commitment in the class for coach Nick Saban, joining safety Caleb Downs, who is ranked No. 12 overall. Alabama already had the No. 1-ranked class, one spot ahead of Georgia, before Proctor's commitment.

With Proctor in the class, Alabama now has 20 ESPN 300 commitments, including 16 ranked in the top 150.

Proctor helps fill a need for Alabama along its offensive line, which will lose a few starters after this season and saw some backup linemen enter the transfer portal.