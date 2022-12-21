USC wide receiver Jordan Addison has likely played his last college snap.

On a day when USC added two of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class (Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon), coach Lincoln Riley announced that the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will not play in the Trojans' upcoming bowl matchup against Tulane after electing to rehab a lingering ankle injury.

A source told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Addison's ankle injury is not considered serious or long term. He should be 100% healthy for the NFL combine if he declares for the 2023 draft, as widely expected.

Addison, one of the top wide receivers in his class, suffered the injury during USC's regular-season loss to Utah earlier this year and missed the next two games. The junior wide receiver, who transferred to USC from Pittsburgh, did return to the field and played in the Trojans' final four games.

Over 11 games this season, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Riley also announced Wednesday that senior offensive linemen Andrew Vorhees and redshirt senior center Brett Neilon will both be unavailable to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Neilon suffered an unspecified injury during the Pac-12 championship game, with Vorhees also missing the game because of injury. Riley said Vorhees will begin rehabbing and preparing for the NFL draft.