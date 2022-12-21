Tom Luginbill breaks down Deion Sanders' first class at Colorado and how the transfer portal will be the key to his success. (0:49)

Deion Sanders' first recruiting class at Colorado includes two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits, the Buffaloes' first ESPN 300 signees since 2020, but it was a commitment from a transfer quarterback that was the biggest news of Sanders' day. His son Shedeur Sanders officially announced Wednesday the move to follow his father to Colorado.

Shedeur, who threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions at Jackson State in 2022, entered the portal Saturday following the Tigers' loss to NC Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. He was ranked as the No. 61 overall recruit in the 2021 ESPN 300.

Colorado signed 21 high school recruits in its class, as Deion -- hired earlier this month after spending three years as head coach at Jackson State -- worked feverishly to put a class together. The top signees are four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins (No. 74 overall in 2023) and four-star running back Dylan Edwards (No. 156 overall in 2023).

The Buffaloes' class ended the first day of the early signing period ranked 50th in ESPN's class rankings.

Hopkins originally committed to Auburn in September only to reopen his recruitment on Dec. 1, while Edwards, committed to Notre Dame since Aug. 6, flipped to the Buffaloes on Dec. 10.

Edwards, the eighth-best running back in the class, rushed for 1,900 yards and 32 touchdowns for Derby High School (Kansas) as a senior.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Hopkins caught 33 passes for 490 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Thomas County Central High School (Georgia) in 2022. Jaden Milliner-Jones, a three-star safety from DeSoto High School (Texas), flipped from SMU.

Shane Cokes, a defensive lineman who was a two-time All-Ivy League selection at Dartmouth, was one of five players Sanders was able to secure through the portal. Offensive tackle Savion Washington (Kent State), defensive end Taijh Alston (West Virginia), inside linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Clemson) and center Landon Bebee (Missouri State/West Plains) were the other transfers welcomed into the program.