Cal quarterback Jack Plummer, who started all 12 games for the Golden Bears this season, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student.

Plummer, who transferred to Cal last December from Purdue, had 3,095 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His passing total marked the sixth highest in team history.

Cal fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave on Nov. 14, and recently hired Jake Spavital as its new playcaller. Spavital has run the Air Raid offense at previous stops, including a one-year stint as Cal's offensive coordinator under Sonny Dykes in 2016, when they set several team records and ranked fourth nationally in passing.

Plummer operated a pro-style offense under Musgrave.

Backup Kai Millner was the only other Cal quarterback to see action this season, appearing in three games with 15 pass attempts and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Plummer started games in 2019 and '20 at Purdue, finishing with 3,405 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Plummer, born in Gilbert, Arizona, was an ESPN four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He has one season of eligibility remaining.