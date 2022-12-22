Tom Luginbill breaks down Deion Sanders' first class at Colorado and how the transfer portal will be the key to his success. (0:49)

Deion Sanders has his biggest acquisition since arriving at Colorado -- and it's a familiar face.

Former five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who entered the transfer portal on Sunday, made the news official late Wednesday night that he'll follow Sanders from Jackson State.

"I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said in the announcement on his YouTube channel. "I've got to stay with my dawg."

"Trav has got a want inside of him that's insatiable," Sanders said of Hunter during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. "He has a work ethic that's unparalleled and he ain't scared of the moment. A lot of guys are afraid of the moment. They say they want that rock, but then you don't win. When (Hunter) is calling for it, he's going to win."

Hunter, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class, initially committed to Florida State before flipping on national signing day last year and opting to become the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS program.

He quickly became a dual threat during his one year at Jackson State. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Hunter had two interceptions and broke up 10 passes while playing cornerback. He also saw some time as a wide receiver, catching 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns -- two of them coming in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Earlier in the day, Sanders' son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced he would be joining his father at Colorado.

Colorado, coming off a 1-11 season, signed 16 recruits from high school and junior college on Wednesday.

Most notably, the Buffs signed running back Dylan Edwards, a four-star recruit from Kansas who was previously verbally committed to Notre Dame, and receiver Adam Hopkins, a four-star from Georgia who was committed to Auburn.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.