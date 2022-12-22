Georgia added two of the top wide receiver transfers on Thursday in former Mississippi State star Rara Thomas and former Missouri standout Dominic Lovett.

Thomas led Mississippi State in receiving this season with 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch as a sophomore this season and appeared in 10 games as a true freshman during the 2021 season when he had 18 catches, 252 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Lovett had 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns this season for Missouri.

They'll both add depth to a unit at Georgia that, outside of Ladd McConkey, has lacked playmakers. McConkey has 51 catches. No other receiver has caught more than 27 passes.

Georgia was a rarity in college football this past offseason in that it did not take a single transfer. Bulldogs' tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton entered the transfer portal this month.

Georgia will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.