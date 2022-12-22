Rara Thomas, who led Mississippi State in receiving this season, said Thursday that he will transfer to Georgia.

The sophomore from Eufala, Alabama, caught 44 passes this season for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

He'll add depth to a unit at Georgia that, outside of Ladd McConkey, has lacked playmakers.

McConkey has 51 catches. No other receiver has caught more than 27 passes.

Georgia was a rarity in college football this past offseason in that it did not take a single transfer.

Bulldogs' tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton entered the transfer portal this month.

Georgia will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.