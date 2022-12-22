Jayden Daniels keeps it himself for his fifth touchdown, giving the Tigers a 42-21 lead. (0:29)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who started all season for the Tigers after three years as Arizona State's starter, will return for the 2023 season.

Daniels has 2,774 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, while leading LSU in carries (180), rushing yards (818) and rushing touchdowns (11). He ranks No. 181 in ESPN's rankings of 2023 NFL draft prospects.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Daniels helped LSU win the SEC West Division under first-year coach Brian Kelly. LSU lost to Georgia in the SEC championship game and will face Big Ten runner-up Purdue on Jan. 2 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

"This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet," Daniels wrote on Twitter. "That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship."

In early March, LSU announced Daniels' arrival after he entered the transfer portal Feb. 18. He competed with Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job in the spring and summer. Nussmeier backed up Daniels, and LSU also has Walker Howard, ESPN's No. 42 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Daniels had 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in three years at Arizona State, including the pandemic-shortened season of 2020. He had a strong freshman season at ASU in 2019, passing for 2,943 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, and soon projected as an NFL prospect. Daniels became more of a running threat in 2021 at ASU, which continued this fall for LSU.