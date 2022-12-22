        <
          Former five-star CB Tony Grimes transferring to Texas A&M

          3:41 PM ET
          Alex Scarborough
          Tony Grimes, a former five-star cornerback and All-ACC honorable mention at North Carolina, announced on Thursday that he will transfer to Texas A&M.

          Grimes reclassified from the 2021 class to 2020 to play early at UNC. He appeared in 37 games over the last three seasons.

          The 6-foot, Virginia native earned All-ACC honorable mention in 2021.

          He started all 13 games this season, registering 36 tackles and seven pass break-ups.

          Grimes will provide much-needed depth for the Aggies, who has lost four cornerbacks to the transfer portal in recent months, including freshmen and former four-stars Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris.