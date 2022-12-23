Cornerback Denver Harris announced Thursday that he is transferring from Texas A&M to LSU.

Harris was the No. 25 recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 5 corner. He played at North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, and was a top-five recruit in the state.

Harris originally picked the Aggies over LSU, Texas and Alabama out of high school and was one of the more sought-after defensive backs in the recruiting cycle. Harris played in five games as a true freshman and had 14 total tackles with three pass breakups.

Then, in October, Harris was one of three true freshmen suspended for violating team rules along with Chris Marshall and PJ Williams. Harris and Marshall were suspended earlier in the season for what sources told ESPN's Chris Low at the time were related to a curfew violation.

Harris entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and will now join LSU for the 2023 season.