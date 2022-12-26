Charlie Frye has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, sources told ESPN.

Frye is a former NFL quarterback, former NFL quarterbacks coach and has extensive college experience. Frye spent the 2022 season with Penn State as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Frye is expected to be the playcaller for FAU, where he'll join head coach Tom Herman's first staff. Frye's collegiate experience includes two seasons (2019-20) as Central Michigan's offensive coordinator and two seasons as Florida's director of player development.

Frye will bring strong ties to Florida to his new gig in Boca Raton. He coached the Dolphins' quarterbacks in 2021 and has four seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator at a pair of high schools in the state.

Frye, 41, is a former college star at Akron who carved out a solid NFL career from 2005 to 2009, which included stints with the Browns, Seahawks and Raiders. He was a third-round pick by Cleveland in the 2005 NFL draft.

Frye is a key hire for Herman as he attempts to build up Florida Atlantic, which went 15-18 under Willie Taggart the past three seasons. FAU will be leaving Conference USA and entering the American Athletic Conference for the 2023 season, a significant step up in competition.