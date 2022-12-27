Tight end CJ Dippre, who tied for the second-most touchdown catches at Maryland this season, announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to Alabama.

Dippre, who is from Pennsylvania, chose Alabama over Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Dippre could fill an immediate need for Alabama, which is looking to replace starting tight end Cam Latu, who is entering the NFL draft.

Latu caught 51 passes and 11 touchdowns during the past two seasons.

Alabama will play Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday.