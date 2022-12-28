LSU will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte when it plays Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday.

Coach Brian Kelly didn't provide a reason for Boutte's absence in a statement released by the school on Wednesday.

But Kelly did include in the statement that Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester -- perhaps a signal that he intends to play another season, as he had previously announced.

Despite experiencing a dip in production this season, Boutte was considered to be a top prospect at his position when he said earlier this month that he was returning for his senior season.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both had him listed as the fifth-best draft-eligible receiver at the time.

Boutte will finish the season with 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns -- a far cry from the nine touchdown receptions he had as a sophomore.

However, Boutte did end the season with his most productive all-around performance, catching six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown during a loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

Last week, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels also announced that he will return for the 2023 season.