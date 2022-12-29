Former Cal quarterback Jack Plummer announced on his Twitter account Wednesday that he is transferring to Louisville for his final season of eligibility and reuniting with new Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm.

Plummer, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior, entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer a week ago. He started all 12 games this past season and passed for 3,095 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Louisville will be Plummer's third stop after he transferred to Cal last December from Purdue, where he spent his first three college seasons. In those three seasons under Brohm at Purdue, he passed for a total of 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Louisville's primary quarterback last season, Malik Cunningham, recently declared for the NFL draft. The Cardinals will also be welcoming top-300 recruit Pierce Clarkson to campus next season.

Cal fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave on Nov. 14 and recently hired Jake Spavital as its new playcaller. Backup Kai Millner, the only other Cal quarterback to see action this season, also entered the transfer portal.