Desmond Howard explains how Donovan Edwards is going to need to step up on offense after Blake Corum's season-ending injury. (1:25)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards appears ready to continue his streak of breakout games ahead of the Wolverines' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU.

The sophomore running back suffered an undisclosed hand injury against Nebraska earlier this season and has been playing in a cast since then. On Tuesday, as Michigan practiced on site in Arizona, Edwards was seen in a smaller cast on his right hand.

"Ain't nothing to it." Edwards said on Thursday when asked how he has played at a high level through the injury. "Like, I already know how special I am. The whole mentality of this season has been that everybody's got to produce."

The sophomore evaded questions about his injured hand, even refusing to take it out of his sweater pocket and joked that those around him couldn't say for certain whether he was wearing a cast or not. His teammates, however, are not worried about his status for the game or what kind of performance he'll produce come Saturday.

"He hasn't missed a beat," offensive lineman Ryan Hayes said. "I think nothing would keep him out of the game. He could easily sit out with what he's got going on, but no, he hasn't missed a beat. He's gonna be the same."

Edwards' role has expanded throughout this season, in large part because of the injury to star running back Blake Corum. After Corum was limited in the game against Ohio State and eventually ruled out for the season because of knee surgery, Edwards ran for 401 combined yards in wins over the Buckeyes and Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

"You want to talk about big games?" Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month. "This guy comes alive in the big games."

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Edwards is averaging 7.5 yards a carry this season and has seven touchdowns as well as carries of 60 and 85 yards in his past two games. His performance has allowed Michigan to maintain its run-first identity despite losing a would-be Heisman Trophy contender.

And for a second-year player just hitting his stride, Edwards does not lack much confidence either.

"Everybody knew what I was capable of since I got here," Edwards said. "I'm a confident person ... There's nobody in the country that can do just about half the things I can do."