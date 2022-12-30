South Carolina fans troll Clemson, Tennessee at Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl couldn't get any more orange as the Tennessee Volunteers face the Clemson Tigers. (1:37)

College football rivalries have no offseason. Fans also won't miss a chance to troll or be extra petty to a team their college defeated.

Case in point: fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While South Carolina is playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, the trolling heart of Gamecocks fans is in the skies of South Florida. A plane was spotted flying over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, site of the Capital One Orange Bowl, with a banner reading "ENJOY YOUR BOWL GAME - GAMECOCKS."

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers are facing the No. 7 Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. South Carolina defeated both of them. Those two wins, which closed the regular season for the Gamecocks, also likely knocked the Vols and Tigers out of the College Football Playoff race.

Just arrived at Tennessee-Clemson to the sight of a plane carrying this message.



Well done, Gamecocks. I respect it lol pic.twitter.com/36T0dOP95H — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) December 30, 2022

Against Tennessee, South Carolina put up 606 yards of offense in a 63-38 rout. The 63 points were the most the Vols had ever allowed in an SEC game.

Against their in-state rivals, the Gamecocks won 31-30. That snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers and ended Clemson's 40-game home winning streak.

And why not keep Vols or Tigers fans from forgetting those games?