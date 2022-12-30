NC State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referring to "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack's 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Hahn made the comments as he relayed the score of the Sun Bowl, saying, "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6."

Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, employs Hahn and confirmed the suspension to ESPN.

"LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Learfield said in a statement.

El Paso officials have declared a state of emergency as migrants have continued to cross into the city from Mexico seeking asylum.

Hahn has been the voice of NC State football and men's basketball since 1991.