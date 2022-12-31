BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on Friday. He was 22 years old.

A total of six men were at the site when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed and trapped three of them, the Honolulu Fire Department said, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Veikoso was pronounced dead on the scene, his family confirmed to the Star-Advertiser, after emergency personnel cleared the rubble. The two other trapped men were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. A third injured man declined to be taken to a hospital.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso," Cougars coach Kalani Sitake tweeted. "His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!"

BYU's football program also tweeted a message about Veikoso.

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.



Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Veikoso played in one game as a redshirt freshman this season for the Cougars. He began his collegiate career at Arizona State, appearing in one game for the Sun Devils before transferring to BYU this past summer.

Veikoso was scheduled to fly back to BYU next week, family members told the Star-Advertiser.