The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here. Before we reach 2023, we'll know one if not both of the teams that will play for the national championship.
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
TCU is the Cinderella of the season. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Horned Frogs entered the season with 200-1 odds to win the national title, the longest odds of any semifinalist. Those are the longest odds ever for a semifinalist.
This game could be full of points. TCU leads the Big 12 in scoring (40.3 points per game), yards per game (473) and yards per pass attempts (8.8). Michigan can score as well. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Michigan finished the regular season with a plus-347 points differential, its best in a regular season since 1905.
Here are the sights and scene from the game in Glendale, Arizona:
What they're wearing
Michigan is keeping things traditional while TCU is going with the all white.
Fight 'em til hell freezes over, then fight 'em on the ice ⚪️⚪️⚪️#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team #FiestaFrogs pic.twitter.com/z4CaAvvGbo— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2022
Looking sharp in the desert 🏜#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7EkWB4A5SC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2022
Animals making picks
If you can trust the prognostications of African mongooses or rhinoceroses ...
Frogsby90.mp4— Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) December 30, 2022
Tomorrow is game day! Our meerkat mob hit the ground running and clearly favored @TCUFootball purple over @UMichFootball blue for the big match-up. Riff ram bah ZOO! pic.twitter.com/JbSx62igsc
𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢 "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞" 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧! 🦏— Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 30, 2022
The @phoenixzoo's one-horned rhino has declared that @UMichFootball will win the 2022 @Vrbo #FiestaBowl. pic.twitter.com/HRCFNXmsRd
Fans check in
GO BLUE! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/bKh4FB0cYT— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 31, 2022
TCU has alumni and seemingly all of the Dallas Fort Worth area behind it.
Let's FIESTA!— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 31, 2022
Good luck, @TCUFootball!
We're all rooting for y'all from home 💚💜#CFBPlayoff | #FiestaBowl | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/Xd7OT01NRK
Go Frogs!!! #BTHOmichigan 🐸⬆️— Jim Schlossnagle (@CoachSchloss) December 31, 2022
It's game day let's go @TCUFootball !!!! 🌵🏜️🐸🔥— Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) December 31, 2022
The first team from Texas to play in the @CFBPlayoff is from FORT WORTH! 📍— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 30, 2022
Congratulations to @TCUFootball on an incredible season and make all of DFW proud in the @Fiesta_Bowl! 🐸😈 #GoFrogs #FrogsBy90 #DFWBig12Team #FiestaFrogs pic.twitter.com/lWLdgQpUjy