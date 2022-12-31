Get ready as the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs fight for a spot in the CFP national championship when they meet in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET. (1:09)

The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here. Before we reach 2023, we'll know one if not both of the teams that will play for the national championship.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

TCU is the Cinderella of the season. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Horned Frogs entered the season with 200-1 odds to win the national title, the longest odds of any semifinalist. Those are the longest odds ever for a semifinalist.

This game could be full of points. TCU leads the Big 12 in scoring (40.3 points per game), yards per game (473) and yards per pass attempts (8.8). Michigan can score as well. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Michigan finished the regular season with a plus-347 points differential, its best in a regular season since 1905.

Here are the sights and scene from the game in Glendale, Arizona:

What they're wearing

Michigan is keeping things traditional while TCU is going with the all white.

Animals making picks

If you can trust the prognostications of African mongooses or rhinoceroses ...

Tomorrow is game day! Our meerkat mob hit the ground running and clearly favored @TCUFootball purple over @UMichFootball blue for the big match-up. Riff ram bah ZOO! pic.twitter.com/JbSx62igsc — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) December 30, 2022

Fans check in

TCU has alumni and seemingly all of the Dallas Fort Worth area behind it.

It's game day let's go @TCUFootball !!!! 🌵🏜️🐸🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) December 31, 2022