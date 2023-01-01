Injuries sent starting tight ends for Georgia and Ohio State to their respective locker rooms during the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia's Darnell Washington suffered an ankle injury and Ohio State's Cade Stover appeared to suffer a lower-back injury.

Washington returned to the sideline in the second half using crutches and wearing a walking boot.

Stover was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons to look into back spasms. His mother and father were with him.

Georgia leans heavily on both Washington and All-American Brock Bowers at the position. The Bulldogs use two-tight end sets 59% of the time, third-most in the FBS.

Washington, who is 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, figures prominently in the Georgia offense as both a pass-catcher and a blocking tight end. After his injury Saturday, he was replaced on the next series by true freshman Oscar Delp.

Washington has 26 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Stover has 35 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns.