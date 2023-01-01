ATLANTA -- For the bulk of the second half of its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, it appeared Georgia was not going to get the chance to defend its national championship.

Then Stetson Bennett delivered yet another play for the ages. Bennett threw a 10-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left, leading the Bulldogs to an improbable 42-41 comeback victory over Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and a spot in the national title game against TCU on Jan. 9.

The Buckeyes had one final shot to win the game, but Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 3 seconds left.

Georgia, which entered the fourth quarter trailing 38-24, completed the largest fourth-quarter comeback ever in a CFP game.

"Great resiliency, a never-say-die attitude and great toughness," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his postgame, on-field interview. "At the end of the day, we didn't play real well. Ohio State probably deserved to win the game. But we never quit."

Added Smart: "We stayed in the game and made some big plays. I couldn't be prouder of these kids. This is a special group."

The Buckeyes appeared to be in full control in the fourth behind C.J. Stroud and a defense that had dominated up front for a bulk of the game.

But Bennett showed the poise that led the Bulldogs to the national title a year ago. Though he had been pressured all night, Bennett delivered when he needed to most. His 76-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Arian Smith after safety Lathan Ransom fell down on the play with 8:41 to play trimmed an 11-point Ohio State lead down to three.

After Ohio State kicked a field goal to go up 6, Georgia got the ball back with 2:36 to go. Bennett calmly and efficiently led Georgia down the field -- capping the drive with the game-winning score.

"It's in our hands now," Bennett said when asked about his mindset on the final drive. "And then, when we scored, I was scared to death because [Ohio State] played a hell of a game on offense. I was like, 'We scored too quick.' And then our D stepped up. What a game."

Now, Georgia will have a chance to become the first team to defend its national title since Alabama in 2011-12.

"If you would have told me that when we were down whatever we were down in the fourth, I woulda been like, 'You are crazy'," Bennett said when asked what being in another title game would be like. "But we'll see you there."