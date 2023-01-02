Penn State honors Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl

Chris Berman reacts to the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris, who was 72. (1:58)

Berman: Can't think of Steelers without thinking of Franco Harris (1:58)

The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions are honoring one of their greats at Monday's Rose Bowl.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who played college football at Penn State from 1969 to '71 before becoming a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died on Dec. 20. He was 72.

Since his sudden death, which came days before the 50th anniversary of his iconic play -- the "Immaculate Reception" -- there have been many tributes for Harris. Fans in Pittsburgh set up shrines at Acrisure Stadium. Some current Steelers wore Harris' No. 32 jersey prior to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 24.

On Monday, before playing the No. 8 Utah Utes in Pasadena, California, it was Penn State's chance to pay tribute. Coach James Franklin and several Nittany Lions players wore Harris' No. 34 Penn State jersey.

All class as Coach Franklin and @PennStateFball arrive at the 109th #RoseBowl wearing the late great Franco Harris' jersey pic.twitter.com/aNpTLAUZFt — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 2, 2023

Paying homage to one of the best ever. #FrancoForever pic.twitter.com/uQKiY1St8r — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) January 2, 2023

The team set up a locker honoring Harris inside the team's locker room. Penn State also has "FH" decals on its helmets.