Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson is set to transfer to Washington, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Johnson rushed for 1,198 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons at Mississippi State, including 488 yards and three scores this past season. He announced in early December that he would enter the transfer portal, and he did not play Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

Washington is looking to replace leading rusher Wayne Taulapapa, a Virginia transfer who had 887 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his final college season. Johnson will compete with junior Cameron Davis, senior Richard Newton and others.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Johnson had 229 rushing attempts and 149 receptions for 864 yards and a touchdown at Mississippi State. The Greenville, Mississippi, native was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Without Johnson, Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, and the No. 24 Bulldogs rallied to defeat the Illini 19-10 in Mississippi State's first game since coach Mike Leach's death.