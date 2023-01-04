UCLA continued to bolster its offense through the transfer portal with the addition of running back Carson Steele, who ranked No. 9 nationally in rushing yards this past season at Ball State.

Steele, who had 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season, announced his commitment Wednesday morning on social media. He had 2,447 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 323 receiving yards, in his first two seasons at Ball State. Steele entered the transfer portal in early December after earning first-team All-MAC honors.

UCLA must replace standout running back Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bruins after transferring in from Michigan. The Bruins also went to the MAC for quarterback transfer Collin Schlee, who had 2,109 passing yards this past season for Kent State.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Steele had nine games with 100 rushing yards or more in 2022, and four games with multiple rushing touchdowns.