Utah running back Micah Bernard, who started 11 games over the past two seasons for the Pac-12 champion Utes, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student.

Bernard started for Utah on Monday in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, and had 59 rushing yards on 11 carries in the Utes' 35-21 loss.

He finished the season with 533 rushing yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 314 receiving yards on 34 catches.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Bernard had 1,132 rushing yards, 590 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in three years at Utah. Bernard started at cornerback against Ohio State in the 2022 Rose Bowl, recording a team-high 10 tackles.

ESPN rated Bernard as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, coming out of Cerritos, California. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.