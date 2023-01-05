Tennessee has found its new top offensive assistant, as quarterback coach Joey Halzle has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Halzle has known Tennessee coach Josh Heupel for 15 years and has long been one of his closest confidants, working with him in some form since 2009. The hire is a reaffirmation of Tennessee's distinct offensive style, which embraces tempo, downfield aggression and ambition to break the scoreboard every week.

Halzle worked with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker the past two seasons as the Vols set 13 offensive records in the 2022 season alone. That included records for total points (599), total offense (6,832 yards) and yards per play (7.2).

"Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he's built great trust within our team," Heupel said in a statement Thursday. "Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of."

Heupel told ESPN's Chris Low that he will call plays next season and that Halzle would "grow into that role as we go," which is similar to what former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh did under Heupel.

Tennessee's season included the program's first 11-win season since 2001. It culminated with a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

"I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity, and I look forward to building on the dynamic offensive success we have achieved thus far," Halzle said via a statement. "Our offense will continue to be the attacking, sophisticated and up-tempo unit that Vol Nation is accustomed to, while maximizing the potential we have as a team and individually."

Halzle played at Oklahoma and started his career there as an offensive quality control coach in 2009. He then traveled with Heupel to Utah State, Missouri and UCF, where he was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Halzle coached with former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh from the booth the past two years at Tennessee. They helped combine for the best two-year stretch of quarterback play in school history, as the school's quarterbacks combined for 70 touchdowns and six interceptions in that time.