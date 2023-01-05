TCU is adding former Alabama running back Trey Sanders, the third ex-Crimson Tide player to pick the Horned Frogs in recent weeks.

Sanders, who announced his commitment to TCU on Twitter on Thursday, was limited to 14 carries this season but had 448 rushing yards on 102 carries in his first two seasons for the Crimson Tide. He was ESPN's No. 16 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

The Florida native joins wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer in transferring from Alabama to TCU, which faces Georgia on Monday in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Sanders, who will have two years of eligibility left, could boost a TCU team that might enter 2023 without its top two rushers, junior Kendre Miller and senior Emari Demercado. ESPN lists Miller as the No. 156 prospect for the 2023 NFL draft.

Brockermeyer, who grew up near TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, was ESPN's No. 2 overall recruit and top in-state prospect in the 2021 class. Earle, a native of Aledo, Texas, was ESPN's No. 76 recruit in 2021. He had 24 receptions over two seasons at Alabama.

"We expect to compete against Alabama, not only in recruiting but on the field," TCU coach Sonny Dykes recently told ESPN's Dave Wilson. "So the thing you don't want to start doing is taking a bunch of guys at Alabama that can't play for them. Because in theory they shouldn't be able to play for you either."