Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Thursday that he will return to the Sooners for the 2023 season.

"This island boy found a home in Oklahoma," Gabriel posted on Twitter.

Gabriel, a 5-11, 204-pound junior from Hawaii, threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, despite missing much of the TCU game after suffering a brutal late hit to the head and missing the following game, Oklahoma's 49-0 loss to Texas. He also added 315 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Forever Home. Let's do it again in 2023 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/zx7tBPozkE — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 5, 2023

He had evaded questions about his future in interviews before the Sooners' loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, saying he was "just wanting to announce on my own time and knowing just when it's right for me and my family."

The return will be a boost for Oklahoma, which finished 6-7, its first losing season since 1998 and hasn't had the same quarterback start the majority of the season in consecutive years since Baker Mayfield in 2017.