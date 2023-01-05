        <
          Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel announces return for 2023 season

          3:54 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Thursday that he will return to the Sooners for the 2023 season.

          "This island boy found a home in Oklahoma," Gabriel posted on Twitter.

          Gabriel, a 5-11, 204-pound junior from Hawaii, threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, despite missing much of the TCU game after suffering a brutal late hit to the head and missing the following game, Oklahoma's 49-0 loss to Texas. He also added 315 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

          He had evaded questions about his future in interviews before the Sooners' loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, saying he was "just wanting to announce on my own time and knowing just when it's right for me and my family."

          The return will be a boost for Oklahoma, which finished 6-7, its first losing season since 1998 and hasn't had the same quarterback start the majority of the season in consecutive years since Baker Mayfield in 2017.