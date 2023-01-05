ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump, who was facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game against the Wolverines in October, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors on Thursday.

The felony was dropped in a deal with prosecutors, and Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows. Defensive back Gemon Green was also reportedly assaulted.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Green was part of the deal.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.