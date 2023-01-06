USC continues to mine the transfer portal for offensive talent and has landed a commitment from running back MarShawn Lloyd, who led South Carolina in rushing this season.

Lloyd, who announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday, rushed for 573 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 carries for the Gamecocks as a true sophomore. He had much of his production in the middle of the season before being slowed by a deep thigh bruise.

Lloyd, who emerged as a receiving threat with 18 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, entered the transfer portal Dec. 12. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Lloyd, a Delaware native, was ESPN's No. 56 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

He will help USC offset the loss of leading rusher Travis Dye, an Oregon transfer who had 884 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games this season. Austin Jones, USC's No. 2 rusher and a Stanford transfer, has yet to announce whether he will return.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley filled out much of his 2022 offense with transfers, including Dye and Jones, quarterback Caleb Williams, and wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.