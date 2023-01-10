See all the best highlights created already this season by Stetson Bennett, the suddenly very dynamic quarterback for the No. 1 Bulldogs. (3:48)

Some of the best stories in college football history include walk-on players blossoming into stars -- just ask Stetson Bennett. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started his career as a walk-on for the team in 2017 but ended it as a UGA football legend.

Bennett helped his Bulldogs defeat the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, becoming the first team since the Alabama Crimson Tide (2011-12) to win consecutive national titles. Bennett finished Monday's game with 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).

The Bulldogs signal-caller also led Georgia to a 2022 CFP title with a win over Alabama, which ended a 40-season title drought for the school. Given his resume, Bennett could go down as one of the most successful players in the school's history.

Bennett's memorable career with Georgia reminds us of other former walk-ons who made a name for themselves on the collegiate gridiron.

WR, Clemson Tigers (2014-2018)

Hunter Renfrow started as a walk-on at Clemson but made a name for himself with his game-winning touchdown catch in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire)

Renfrow, a longtime Tigers fan, walked on at Clemson in 2014 and redshirted his freshman year. He earned a scholarship in 2015.

The legend of Renfrow grew because of his performance in the 2017 CFP title game. He caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, one of his scores was the game-winner that gave Clemson its first national championship since 1981.

Renfrow became a reliable option for quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence during his four-year tenure with the Tigers. According to Clemson's football website, Renfrow finished his career fifth in receptions (186) and 11th in receiving yards (2,133) in school history. In 2018, he earned the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the best college football player who started as a walk-on.

QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders (2013)

QB, Oklahoma Sooners (2015-17)

Baker Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech, then transferred to the Oklahoma where he became a college football star. (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Mayfield joined the Red Raiders as a freshman walk-on in 2013 and was named the starting quarterback after first-string signal-caller Michael Brewer suffered a back injury. He finished his freshman year at Texas Tech with 2,315 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma after one year at Texas Tech. He sat out the 2014 season because of the NCAA's transfer rules and made his debut in 2015. Over three seasons with the Sooners, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

He finished with a 33-6 record as a starter at Oklahoma, earned the Burlsworth Trophy twice (2015 and 2016) and received the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

TE, Central Michigan Chippewas (2007)

DE, Wisconsin Badgers (2008-10)

After arriving at Wisconsin as a walk-on, J.J. Watt made a name for himself at defensive end for the Badgers. (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Before Watt chased quarterbacks for a living, he caught passes from them. He played tight end for Central Michigan during his freshman year and then transferred to Wisconsin as a walk-on defensive end. After redshirting in 2008, he became a force off the edge.

Watt started all 13 games in 2009 and finished in the top three in tackles for loss (15.5), pass breakups (5), sacks (4.5) and fumble recoveries (2) on the team.

In 2010, Watt won the Ronnie Lott Trophy, awarded to a defensive player who excelled on the field and showed exceptional character off of it. Watt also earned a first-team All-Big Ten nod and a second-team AP All-American selection that season. Watt finished his Badgers career with 106 total tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

LB, USC Trojans (2004-08)

Clay Matthews went from walk-on to starting linebacker at USC (Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Matthews arrived at USC in 2004 as a walk-on but didn't get on the field until 2005. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 12 games. In 2006, Matthews earned a scholarship from the Trojans and won the team's special teams player of the year award.

In 2007, Matthews received more playing time and continued to excel on special teams. He started at linebacker as a senior and accumulated 57 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Matthews finished his USC career with 97 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

WR, Miami Hurricanes (1997-2000)

Santana Moss earned a scholarship after walking on at Miami and became a star receiver and return specialist. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Moss joined the Hurricanes' football team as a walk-on in 1997. He earned a scholarship during his freshman season and became an all-purpose playmaker.

Moss starred as a receiver and returner for Miami during his four-year career. In 1999, he scored six touchdowns and led the team with 54 receptions and 899 receiving yards. In 2000, Moss set the single-season NCAA record for punt return touchdowns with four. He also racked up 45 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns that season.

Moss received one second-team All-Big East designation (1998), two first-team All-Big East nods (1999, 2000) and won Big East Offensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year honors (2000) at Miami. Moss is the school's leader in all-purpose yards (4,394), career receiving yards (2,546), punt return yards (1,196) and punt return touchdowns (6).