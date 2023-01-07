LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington hasn't practiced this week as he recovers from an ankle injury, and he'll be a game-time decision to play against No. 3 TCU in Monday's CFP National Championship presented by AT&T.

Washington, a potential first-round pick in April's NFL draft, told ESPN on Saturday that he was able to do some work on the side during practices in Athens, Georgia, this week, but wasn't able to do anything with his teammates.

"It's better," Washington said. "We'll have to see what I can do the next two days. The plan is to play, and that's the goal. Whatever happens, it's not in my hands."

Washington, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound junior from Las Vegas, has 27 catches for 426 yards with two touchdowns. Along with All-American Brock Bowers, Washington gives the No. 1 Bulldogs a lot of flexibility in their offensive personnel. Washington is also one of Georgia's better inline blockers because of his size.

Sources told ESPN that starting right tackle Warren McClendon, who missed last week's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, practiced this week and is ready to go against the No. 3 Horned Frogs. McClendon, 6-4 and 300 pounds, injured his knee against LSU in the SEC championship game.

According to sources, starting linebacker Chaz Chambliss is also available to play against TCU. Chambliss, who has 13 tackles and two sacks, has played an increased role after senior edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"We're hoping they're going to be able to play," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "That's really all I can say. We haven't done much since we've been home, but I'm hoping those guys are able to play. Those guys want to play, I can promise you that."