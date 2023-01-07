Highly coveted junior outside linebacker T.J. Capers committed to Louisville on Saturday.

The product of Miami's Christopher Columbus High School made the announcement during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

He was one of two class of 2024 prospects to commit at the game. Safety Peyton Woodyard, ranked No. 43 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300, committed to Georgia.

Capers, No. 15 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300 and the top outside linebacker in the cycle, immediately gives new coach Jeff Brohm someone significant to build around. Capers becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Louisville since ESPN began ranking players in 2006 and is the second ESPN 300 member of Brohm's first full recruiting class, joining running back Isaac Brown (No. 132 overall in 2024).

Capers' father, Tavaras, told ESPN that early playing time available with the Cardinals was a key factor in his son's decision. Capers also looked at USC, Colorado, Georgia and Miami.

Six-foot-3, 230-pound Capers recorded 70 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 7 sacks for Columbus as the program went 14-1 and won a 4M state title in 2022. Louisville's 2023 class sits 23rd in ESPN's rankings after last month's early signing period and features five ESPN 300 signees -- the most the program has ever had in a single class.

Capers' pledge gives the Cardinals some much-needed momentum on the trail after 2023 ESPN 300 running back Rueben Owens II (No. 42 overall in 2023) and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (No. 77 overall in 2023) decommitted and signed with Texas A&M and Texas, respectively, after head coach Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati.

Brohm, who starred at Louisville as a quarterback from 1989 to 1993, returned to his alma mater last month after spending six years at Purdue.