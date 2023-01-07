After losing quarterback Devin Leary to transfer, NC State has found a replacement in Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

The Wolfpack got a commitment on Saturday from Armstrong, who entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer on Dec. 1.

Leary decided to transfer after the 2022 season where he threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was sought by a few major programs and ultimately committed to play for Kentucky next season, who will be replacing outgoing quarterback Will Levis.

That transfer left NC State without its starter and searching for another option. Armstrong has started for Virginia the past three seasons, his best coming in 2021 when he threw for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games. He also ran for 251 yards and nine touchdowns that season. He followed that by throwing for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions and rushed for 371 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Wolfpack will have Armstrong, as well as redshirt freshman Ben Finley, who started in the Duke's Mayo Bowl game for NC State, and freshman MJ Morris. While appearing in five games this season, Morris threw for 648 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.