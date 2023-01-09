Northwestern is hiring North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun to the same position, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Braun, who had been the Bison's defensive coordinator since 2019, replaces Jim O'Neil, who spent the past two seasons in Evanston.

The Wildcats ended the 2022 season on an 11-game losing streak following their season-opening 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 27.

Northwestern ranked 66th in total defense (374.8 YPG) and 84th in scoring defense (28.3 PPG) nationally this season.