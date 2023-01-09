Blake Corum gets down to the 1-yard line with a 50-yard run. On the next play he finished the drive off with a short touchdown run. (0:27)

Michigan running back Blake Corum announced Monday that he is returning to play for the Wolverines for the 2023 season.

Corum was Michigan's leading running back and was ranked as the fifth-best draft eligible running back by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

The junior ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns this season before suffering a knee injury in the 11th game of the season against Illinois. Corum tried to play against Ohio State, but had just two carries before exiting the game.

He had surgery on his knee and was out for the Big Ten Championship game as well as the College Football Playoff semifinal game against TCU.

Over the past two seasons, as one of the featured backs for Jim Harbaugh, Corum has ran for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns. His return next season will give Michigan two strong options at the position with Donovan Edwards, who ran for 991 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The two combined to help give Michigan the No. 3 rush attack in total rush yards, No. 5 in rush yards per game and No. 1 in rushing touchdowns.

The offense will return Corum, but will lose tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who announced on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft.