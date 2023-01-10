Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., a potential top-10 pick, is headed to the NFL draft.

Johnson, projected by ESPN as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle, announced his decision Tuesday on social media. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Johnson earned consensus All-America honors and was first-team All-Big Ten selection this season.

"It has always been a dream of mine since I committed to the Ohio State University to leave with both my degree and a Buckeye tree," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I am grateful for the opportunity to accomplish both in three years. After having several conversations with my coaches and family, I want to accomplish the first dream of mine since I was five years old, which is to declare for the 2023 NFL draft."

Thank you Buckeye Nation.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81aIjLhGxq — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 10, 2023

Johnson started at left tackle throughout the 2022 season after playing guard earlier in his career. The Cincinnati native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and was a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award last fall.

ESPN ranks Johnson behind only Northwestern's Peter Skoronski in rankings of offensive tackles for the 2023 draft. Johnson was ESPN's No. 11 overall recruit in the 2020 class.