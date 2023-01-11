Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put on a masterful display in a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. (4:17)

Georgia celebrates a national title, TCU laments a historic loss and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"It's awesome, but I don't want their careers -- I don't want their self-worth or our program's self-worth -- to be built on just championships. I get it. I get that's what you define Joe Montana on, Tom Brady on, LeBron [James] and Kobe [Bryant] and Michael Jordan on, the number of championships. I don't want these young men to be defined by that. I don't want my career to be defined by that, because I know tons of coaches and players out there that didn't get one that had unbelievable careers."

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, on his team's 65-7 College Football Playoff National Championship win over the TCU Horned Frogs and whether he wants the number of national titles to be his legacy or that of his players

"We'll learn from it, and next time we're on a stage like this, we'll handle it better."

TCU coach Sonny Dykes, on his team's loss

"We got our ass kicked."

TCU offensive lineman Wes Harris, on the defeat

"He's like Rudy with more talent -- a lot more talent."

"Rudy" and "Hoosiers" screenwriter Angelo Pizzo, comparing Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to Rudy Ruettiger, the walk-on who played three snaps in one game for Notre Dame in 1975