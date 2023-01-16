Kendre Miller muscles his way for a 25-yard touchdown as TCU pads its lead to 17-0. (0:30)

TCU running back Kendre Miller, who started for the national runner-up this past season, is headed to the NFL draft.

Miller, who announced his decision on Instagram, had 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for TCU in 2022. The junior missed the team's national championship loss to Georgia because of a sprained knee suffered in TCU's College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan.

ESPN rated the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller as the No. 155 overall prospect for the draft. Miller had 623 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, but his production spiked this past season as the featured back under a new coaching staff. The Mount Enterprise, Texas, native earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

In an Instagram video, Miller thanked TCU's coaches, especially head coach Sonny Dykes and running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., for helping his development.

"Our locker room was special and a big reason why this season was legendary," Miller said in his Instagram video. "We will forever be brothers and a team. We will be forever remembered as champions."