Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Shrout started his career at Tennessee, where he played for the Volunteers from 2018 to 2020. All told, with the Buffaloes and the Volunteers, Shrout has 1,714 career passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games, with eight starts.

Shrout has at least one year of eligibility with the potential to apply for a medical redshirt for an additional season after tearing his ACL in fall camp before the 2021 season.

Colorado, which fired coach Karl Dorrell in October and hired Deion Sanders last month, finished 1-11 last season, including a 1-8 mark in the Pac-12.