Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, according to an athletic department spokesman, as the school's police department told ESPN it is investigating a "report of computer access crimes" that occurred in December at the team's football facility.

The University of Michigan police department acknowledged in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday night that it is investigating a potential crime at Schembechler Hall. The police released the statement to ESPN when asked specifically about an investigation into Weiss, although the statement doesn't acknowledge anyone by name.

The spokesman said Weiss has not been with the team or in the building recently. Sources told ESPN that Weiss has not been on the road recruiting for the Wolverines.

A police spokesperson said the department couldn't share any additional information because the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to ESPN, Weiss said: "I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Last week, a neighbor of Weiss' in Ann Arbor told ESPN that several unmarked cars showed up outside Weiss' home in what appeared to be some type of police presence. (The neighbor declined to be named.) The search of his home is believed to be tied to the University of Michigan Police investigation, according to sources.

"The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022," University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James said in the statement. "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

Weiss, 39, is a 2005 Vanderbilt graduate with a degree in economics, human and organizational development. He also has a graduate degree in liberal arts from Stanford.

Weiss just completed his second season as an assistant coach at Michigan, both of which ended with the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff. He arrived in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach and helped the Wolverines improve to 12-2 from 2-4 the prior year.

Weiss' contract includes an $850,000 base salary for the 2022 season, when he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, that is projected to total nearly $1.25 million because of bonuses. That's nearly double the $600,000 he made his during first season there in 2021.

For 2022, the additional $400,000 in bonuses came because Michigan finished in the Top 2 in the Big Ten in scoring ($100,000), Top 10 in the FBS in scoring ($100,000) and had four wins more than eight in the regular season ($200,000). His contract has two additional years remaining, both at the same $850,000 base salary, and runs through Jan. 10 of 2025. The contract's "for cause" firing provisions include "conviction of the coach of any criminal offense involving fraud; or conviction of any felony; or commission of any act which results in material injury to the reputation of the university." It also has a conduct clause for morality, which is typical in coaching contracts.

Weiss' promotion to co-offensive coordinator for the 2022 season included sharing the play-calling role. He remained the quarterbacks coach and oversaw the development of J.J. McCarthy into one of the season's breakout stars.

In 2020, before Weiss' arrival, Michigan finished No. 78 in total offense during the COVID-19 shortened season. In 2019, they were No. 68. Michigan finished in the Top 25 in each of the last two seasons, showcasing a balanced offense with the NFL tenets of a powerful run game setting up play-action pass.

From 2009 through 2020, Weiss held multiple roles with the Baltimore Ravens - defensive assistant (2009-13), linebackers coach (2014), cornerbacks (2015), assistant quarterbacks (2016-17), assistant wide receivers/football strategy coordinator (2018) and running backs coach (2019-2020).

His four years at Stanford as a graduate assistant (2005-2008) featured two years under Walt Harris and two under Jim Harbaugh. He left Stanford in 2009 to be the head coach's assistant at the Baltimore Ravens for John Harbaugh, who arrived there as head coach in 2008.

Weiss is a Connecticut native who began his coaching career in suburban Nashville at Smyrna High School.