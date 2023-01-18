Check out some of the best plays that contributed to the Florida Gators 2022 football season. (2:44)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday night after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, according to multiple reports.

Rashada's future had been in doubt since he failed to enroll at Florida last week, sending signals that something was amiss. He flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida in mid-November and formally signed with the Gators on Dec. 21.

But his arrival in Gainesville was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Gator Collective is an independent fundraising arm that disburses money to student-athletes in all sports. The financial backing fell through, however -- the Gator Collective terminated the binding agreement -- and left Florida coach Billy Napier to scramble to try to get Rashada to campus.

The situation could have long-term ramifications for Napier and the Gators. Rashada's representatives could file a lawsuit against the Gator Collective and maybe the athletic department.

Rashada, a California high school star and the No. 7-ranked quarterback (No. 27 overall) in the ESPN 300, returned home to the San Francisco suburb of Pittsburg instead of enrolling. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder completed 60.1% of his passes last season for 5,275 yards, 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Rashada had picked Miami over Florida in June but changed his mind amid the Hurricanes' disappointing season.

The Gators badly need help at the all-important QB position. They lost Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and dismissed backup Jalen Kitna following his arrest on child pornography charges. They also had Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transfer last spring.

Florida has signed Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz to compete for the starting job alongside Jack Miller III. The Gators are currently trying to land former LSU quarterback Walker Howard.

