Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is returning for the 2023 season, the school announced on Wednesday.

Taulia, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 as the Terrapins won eight games, which marked the program's most victories since 2010. He threw for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

"My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around," Taulia said in a statement. "After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we're not done yet. I'm not done yet. After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior season."

Maryland, whose offense ranked fourth in the Big Ten (401.2 YPG) last year, rebounded from a three-game losing streak in November to win its last two games of the season, including a 16-12 victory over North Carolina State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It has won consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-03 - the last two years of a three-year stretch where the program won at least 10 games under Ralph Friedgen.

Taulia, who transferred from Alabama after his freshman season in 2019, is arguably the most decorated quarterback in Maryland history. He owns program career records in passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), completions (665), completion percentage (67.4) and total offense (8,067 yards).

The Terrapins begin the 2023 season against Towson on Sept. 2 and start Big Ten play at Michigan State on Sept. 23.