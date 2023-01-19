LSU has bolstered its defense for the 2023 season by adding Oregon State transfer linebacker Omar Speights, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last fall, sources told ESPN.

Speights, who led a much-improved Beavers defense with 83 tackles in 2022, entered the transfer portal last week. The Philadelphia native recorded 308 career tackles with the Beavers, including 25 for loss and five sacks, to go along with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

He started six games as a true freshman in 2019 and became a full-time starter the following season. The 6-foot-1 Speights also earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2020.

LSU has been active in the transfer portal for the second straight winter, and added other notable defenders such as Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo, Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut, West Virginia lineman Jordan Jefferson and Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson.

WAFB-TV first reported LSU's addition of Speights.