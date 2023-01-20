Check out some of the best plays that contributed to the Florida Gators 2022 football season. (2:44)

The best of Florida's 2022 college football season (2:44)

Jaden Rashada, a top quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, has been released from his national letter of intent by Florida and is now free to sign with another team, a source told ESPN.

Rashada, who was the highest-rated signee in the Gators' 2023 class in December, asked for his release after a reported $13 million name, image and likeness package fell through.

State law prohibits universities in Florida from providing or arranging NIL compensation. Deals are therefore made through third parties known as collectives.

The Associated Press reported that the Gator Collective terminated its agreement with Rashada, which was to be paid out over four years.

Rashada never enrolled in classes and asked for his release earlier in the week.

The No. 27 player in the ESPN 300, Rashada becomes the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2023 class.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Rashada, who is from California, was originally committed to Miami before flipping his commitment to Florida.

He received offers from a number of Power 5 programs. According to 247 Sports, he took official visits to LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, in addition to Miami and Florida.

The Gators are thin at the quarterback position with Rashada now off the board.

Last year's starter, Anthony Richardson, declared for the NFL draft. His backup, Jalen Kitna, was dismissed following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Florida signed Wisconsin transfer and former top recruit Graham Mertz in December. He's expected to compete with former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III for the starting job.

On3 was first to report that Rashada was granted his release.