Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran is returning to the two-time defending national champions for the 2023 season.

"One more year in Athens!" Van Pran posted to Twitter on Friday, as the NFL released the list of underclassmen granted special eligibility for the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Van Pran completed his third season at Georgia, having started at center for the past two years while serving as a co-captain for five games in 2022.

ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both list Van Pran as their No. 3 draft-eligible center, behind Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz and Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi. Van Pran appears at No. 74 overall on ESPN's list of draft prospects.

Van Pran earned second-team All-SEC honors this past season. He has been the iron man for Georgia's celebrated offensive line, starting 30 consecutive games. Georgia loses starting tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon but will return Van Pran and guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge on the interior.