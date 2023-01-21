Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, announced Saturday he will no longer be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

Reed tweeted an announcement which detailed, "After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening," Reed said.

Bethune-Cookman announced that the school and Reed had "entered an agreement in principle ... to be its 16th head football coach" on Dec. 27. Its previous coach, Terry Sims, was fired in late November after going 2-9 in back-to-back seasons.

Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU in Daytona Beach, Florida, won six MEAC championships since 2000, but has struggled since joining the SWAC in 2021.

Reed, 44, has spent the past three seasons in a support staff role at his alma mater, Miami, most recently as a senior football adviser under head coach Mario Cristobal.